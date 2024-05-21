Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Battery-run autorickshaw drivers present 4-point demand

  • Their demands include the issuance of the licenses 
  • Urge to stop extortion by card or token 
  • They call upon to stop the abuse of battery-run vehicle workers
The image shows a glimpse of rally organized by Rickshaw Van Easybike Sramik Union in front of Jatiya Press Club on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 May 2024, 06:40 PM

The Rickshaw Van Easybike Sramik Union has presented a four-point demand, including providing licenses for battery-run vehicles and drivers by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

The leaders of the organization made these demands in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Tuesday from a victory march and rally organized by the organization.

The speakers at the rally said that the rickshaw is an eco-friendly vehicle without biofuel. This rickshaw is the only means of survival for five million poor families in Bangladesh. A rickshaw is not a private vehicle. It is a part of public transport.

But on May 15, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader made a verbal announcement to stop plying of battery-run vehicles in Dhaka city in a post-meeting briefing in the presence of two city mayors. Then from May 16, rickshaws and batteries were seized by the police in various areas of Dhaka city including Jatrabari, Badda, Hazaribagh,Kamrangirchar,Lalbagh,Khilgaon,Mohammadpur and Pallabi areas. Extortion has increased after the announcement of the minister, said the organization leaders. 

Later on Monday, the prime minister ordered the withdrawal of the ban on battery-run vehicles.

The leaders said: “We hope that the administration will take effective decisions to alleviate the current plight of the working people of Bangladesh. In the critical state of the country's economy, extortionists and corrupted officials who extort money are making the lives of poor common people more miserable. In such a situation there is no alternative to issue licenses for such vehicles by BRTA to ensure the livelihood security of the workers concerned with battery-run vehicles.”

 At the same time, steps must be taken to ensure that no unscrupulous gang can extort money from the workers by card, token or in any other way, they said.

“We want to protect our livelihood with a valid license from the government. Besides, we want to play an important role in the economy of Bangladesh by providing revenue to the government.”

When the entire world is moving towards electric vehicles, Bangladesh should also move in that direction. A retrospective decision like banning such vehicles would not be appropriate in any way, they said. 

At this time, a four-point demand was presented by the organization.

Their demands are—

  • Battery-run vehicles and drivers must be issued licenses by BRTA. An executive order should be issued to stop the seizure of battery-run vehicles till the issue of license is completed. The Supreme Court's order on battery-run vehicles should be implemented.
  • Ban on rickshaw-van-easybike movement on various roads should be withdrawn. Modernization of road and traffic systems based on realistic plans and reduction of wrecker bills for battery-run vehicles should be rationalized.
  • Abuse of battery-run vehicle workers must be stopped. Extortion should be stopped by taking action against the persons involved in the illegal extortion which is going on in the name of card-token and their accomplice police-traffic officials.
  • Rickshaw-van-easy bike workers should be guaranteed civil rights and social status as human beings.

