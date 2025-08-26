Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

DoE launches mobile court operations to combat air pollution

The court was led by Executive Magistrate Mahamudul Hasan of BRTA

The Department of Environment (DoE) on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, is conducting multiple mobile court drives simultaneously in Dhaka and other regions to curb air pollution across the country. Photo: UNB
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 11:46 PM

The Department of Environment (DoE) on Tuesday conducted multiple mobile court drives simultaneously in Dhaka and other regions to curb air pollution across the country.

The DoE Chittagong Regional Office imposed a total of Tk41.77lakh in compensation on 34 people/organizations for causing damage to the environment and ecosystems, under Section 7 of the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995 (Amended 2010).

In Dhaka’s Rampura Bridge area, exhaust emissions from 10 diesel-run buses and trucks were measured using a smoke opacity meter, said a press release.

As per the Environment Conservation Act, fines amounting to Tk10,000 were collected and five cases were filed.

The drive was led by Executive Magistrate Ashik Ahmed, Monitoring and Enforcement Wing, DoE Headquarters, with Junior Chemist Md Mahbubur Rahman of DoE Dhaka Laboratory serving as prosecutor.

Police personnel and DoE officials were also present.

In Mohammadpur, a separate mobile court was conducted against construction material–induced air pollution. Under Rule 11(nga) of the Air Pollution (Control) Rules 2022, Tk 20,000 was fined in two cases.

Deputy Secretary and Executive Magistrate Tushar Kumar Pal of the Environment Ministry conducted the operation with Assistant Engineer Khandaker Gaurab Mustafa of the DoE acting as prosecutor.

On the same day, a joint mobile court with BRTA was conducted in Dhaka, resulting in Tk31,500 in fines, 10 cases filed and one vehicle dumped.

The court was led by Executive Magistrate Mahamudul Hasan of BRTA.

In Narayanganj’s Adda, Kamdal, Barpara, and Bandar areas, a special DoE team carried out operations under the leadership of Senior Assistant Secretary and Executive Magistrate Kishore Kumar Das, with Assistant Director Md Mobarak Hossain of the DoE acting as prosecutor.

The Yang Yuan Co Ltd was fined Tk2,00,000, its electricity connection was disconnected, and HT cables were seized.

The company authorities also undertook a written undertaking not to resume operations without obtaining environmental clearance and installing effective pollution control systems.

DoE officials stated that such drives against air pollution will continue regularly in the future.

Topics:

EnvironmentBRTADepartment of Environment (DoE)
Read More

How realistic is the expectation to make Dhaka ‘smart’?

1.95-acre forest land reclaimed as 120 illegal structures demolished in Gazipur

Rizwana: ICJ's advisory opinion to strengthen moral grounds for global climate policy reform

Speakers at BELA hearing call for unified waste management

Tanguar Haor open to tourists, houseboats only barred near watchtower

Tarique: BNP pledges 5 key steps to safeguard environment

Latest News

SSC, equivalent exams 2026 to be held in short syllabus

Diploma engineers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur, halts traffic

Sk Bashir Uddin appointed chairman of Biman

Asif Nazrul: AL considers oppression as its constitutional power

Buet students announce 'March to Dhaka' for Wednesday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x