DoE launches mobile court operations to combat air pollution

The Department of Environment (DoE) on Tuesday conducted multiple mobile court drives simultaneously in Dhaka and other regions to curb air pollution across the country.

The DoE Chittagong Regional Office imposed a total of Tk41.77lakh in compensation on 34 people/organizations for causing damage to the environment and ecosystems, under Section 7 of the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995 (Amended 2010).

In Dhaka’s Rampura Bridge area, exhaust emissions from 10 diesel-run buses and trucks were measured using a smoke opacity meter, said a press release.

As per the Environment Conservation Act, fines amounting to Tk10,000 were collected and five cases were filed.

The drive was led by Executive Magistrate Ashik Ahmed, Monitoring and Enforcement Wing, DoE Headquarters, with Junior Chemist Md Mahbubur Rahman of DoE Dhaka Laboratory serving as prosecutor.

Police personnel and DoE officials were also present.

In Mohammadpur, a separate mobile court was conducted against construction material–induced air pollution. Under Rule 11(nga) of the Air Pollution (Control) Rules 2022, Tk 20,000 was fined in two cases.

Deputy Secretary and Executive Magistrate Tushar Kumar Pal of the Environment Ministry conducted the operation with Assistant Engineer Khandaker Gaurab Mustafa of the DoE acting as prosecutor.

On the same day, a joint mobile court with BRTA was conducted in Dhaka, resulting in Tk31,500 in fines, 10 cases filed and one vehicle dumped.

The court was led by Executive Magistrate Mahamudul Hasan of BRTA.

In Narayanganj’s Adda, Kamdal, Barpara, and Bandar areas, a special DoE team carried out operations under the leadership of Senior Assistant Secretary and Executive Magistrate Kishore Kumar Das, with Assistant Director Md Mobarak Hossain of the DoE acting as prosecutor.

The Yang Yuan Co Ltd was fined Tk2,00,000, its electricity connection was disconnected, and HT cables were seized.

The company authorities also undertook a written undertaking not to resume operations without obtaining environmental clearance and installing effective pollution control systems.

DoE officials stated that such drives against air pollution will continue regularly in the future.