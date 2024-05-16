JU to collaborate in research publication with NILMRC

Jahangirnagar University (JU) and the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Center (NILMRC) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday, facilitating collaborative opportunities for teachers and students in education, research publication, and scientific methodology.

The MOU was signed by Prof Dr Rasheda Akhtar on behalf of Jahangirnagar University and Prof Dr Mohammed Shahed Ali Jinnah on behalf of NILMRC.

The signing between the Faculty of Biological Sciences of JU and NILMRC took place at 9:30am in the conference room of the vice-chancellor's office.

The agreement also includes the organization of training programs, workshops, seminars, and symposiums for skill development in various sectors of health sciences including microbiology, hematology, pathology, and biochemistry.

Both parties will also exchange various information, research materials, and publications.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Nurul Alam, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Bashir Ahmed, Chairman of the Department of Microbiology Prof Dr Nihad Adnan, Microbiology Department Prof Dr Md Anowar Khasru Parvez, Prof Dr Md Firoz Ahmed, Associate Professor Dr Salma Aktar, NILMRC Deputy Director Dr Nazmun Naher, and Associate Professor (Hematology) Dr Mohammad Abdullah Az Zubair Khan were among those present.