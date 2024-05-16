Scorching heatwave sweeps across Bangladesh

After a brief respite, the intense heat has returned, overwhelming the country once again. The heatwave has spread to all districts of Bangladesh on Thursday, after the Department of Meteorology reported on Wednesday that a mild heatwave was affecting 42 districts.

The met office said in its morning bulletin that a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over eight divisions across the country and it may continue.

A mild heatwave typically features temperatures between 36-38°C. Moderate heatwaves are defined by temperatures ranging from 38-40°C, while severe heatwaves span from 40-42°C. Temperatures above 42°C are classified as extreme heatwaves.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday issued fresh heatwave alert message for five divisions for the next 48 hours.

This announcement follows earlier alerts issued on April 19, April 22, and April 25, April 28, April 30, May 3 as the BMD continues to monitor and respond to the challenging weather patterns affecting the region.

According to the BMD, Dinajpur recorded the highest temperature in the country over the past 24 hours, reaching 39°C.

Meanwhile, Tetulia in Panchagarh, witnessing a slight rainfall of 3mm, recorded the country’s lowest temperature at 23.1°C.

The forecast indicates that the weather will remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies until 9am on Friday. A mild to moderate heatwave is expected to persist, with day and night temperatures likely to rise slightly. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

There is a possibility of temporary rain with gusty winds or thunderstorms at a few places in the Sylhet division on Friday.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

However, the Meteorological Department offers some relief in its forecast for Saturday. Rain with gusty winds or thunderstorms is expected in parts of Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions, as well as isolated places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong divisions.

Looking ahead to the extended 5-day forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely, which should bring a decrease in both day and night temperatures across the country.

The sun sets at 6:35pm on Thursday and rises at 05:15am on Friday in the capital.