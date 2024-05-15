Wednesday, May 15, 2024

RMG workers block Dhaka road demanding due salary

  • The factory employs over 2,500 workers 
  • One worker assaulted 
RMG workers arev seen blocking the Kuril-Notun Bazar road demanding due salary in Dhaka on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 May 2024, 08:46 PM

Workers of a readymade factory (RMG) on Wednesday blocked the Kuril-Notun Bazar road in the Kazibari area of Dhaka demanding their due salaries.

Hasanuzzaman Mollah, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Gulshan Division, confirmed the information.

One of the workers, requesting anonymity, said: "Our factory typically disburses salaries by the 10th of each month. This time, however, the owner mentioned some issues, indicating that the April salary would be paid on the 15th. The salary was not paid. Now, they are saying that the salary will be disbursed on the 20th. That is why we temporarily stopped working around 3pm."

The workers of Eurogen Fashion Ltd also alleged that after they stopped working, one of their colleagues was beaten by a floor in-charge of the factory named Jahangir.

Eurogen Fashion Ltd is located at Twin Road Joar Sahara Vatara. It employs around 2,500 workers.

RMG WorkerProtest
