Mild heatwave blows in 42 districts

A mild heatwave is flowing over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna and Sylhet divisions along with Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Kishoreganj, Netrakona, Rangamati, Comilla, Noakhali, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Bhola and Patuakhali districts, according to the Met Office.

The organization has also predicted that this heatwave may continue and spread in the next 24 hours.

According to the information given by the Meteorological Department at 9am on Wednesday, the synoptic low-pressure area extended from West Bengal to north-west Bay of Bengal.

During the next 72 hours, rain with gusty winds or thundershowers may occur temporarily at a couple of places in Sylhet division. Elsewhere in the country, the weather will remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly across the country during this time.

Apart from this, the extended five-day weather forecast says that rain may occur towards the end of this period.