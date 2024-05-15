Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Mild heatwave blows in 42 districts

  • Heatwave likely to continue, spread in 24hrs
  • Rain with gusty winds or thundershowers may occur temporarily
People in Khulna experiencing severe heatwaves on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 May 2024, 12:28 PM

A mild heatwave is flowing over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna and Sylhet divisions along with Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Kishoreganj, Netrakona, Rangamati, Comilla, Noakhali, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Bhola and Patuakhali districts, according to the Met Office.

The organization has also predicted that this heatwave may continue and spread in the next 24 hours.

According to the information given by the Meteorological Department at 9am on Wednesday, the synoptic low-pressure area extended from West Bengal to north-west Bay of Bengal.

During the next 72 hours, rain with gusty winds or thundershowers may occur temporarily at a couple of places in Sylhet division. Elsewhere in the country, the weather will remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly across the country during this time.

Apart from this, the extended five-day weather forecast says that rain may occur towards the end of this period.

HeatwaveMet OfficeWeather forecast
