Veteran politician Haider Akbar Khan Rono laid to rest at Banani Graveyard

Communist Party of Bangladesh’s (CPB) advisor and valiant freedom fighter Haider Akbar Khan Rono was laid to rest at Banani Graveyard on Monday afternoon.

He was buried next to his parents at 3:00pm in a peaceful burial ceremony.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhaka University Central Mosque after Zohr prayers at around 1:30pm.

Earlier, he was given a guard of honour in Dhaka at 11:30am.

His body was kept at the central Shaheed Minar to pay respects.

People from all walks of life paid homage to Rono when his body was taken to Shaheed Minar around 11:15am.

Prior to this, the body of Haider Akbar Khan Rono was taken to Mukti Bhaban, the central office of CPB at Paltan in the capital at around 10am. There, tributes were paid to him on behalf of the party.

Political and social organizations like Awami League, BNP, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), Gano Songskriti Front, Bangladesh Trade Union Kendra (TUC), Ganajagaran Mancha, Ganasanghati Andolan paid homage to him.

CPB is observing mourning across the country on Monday to pay tribute to Haider Akbar Khan Rono.

Haider Akbar Khan Rono breathed his last at a private hospital in the capital on Friday night.

He was the general secretary of the East Pakistan Students Union. He was one of the organizers and leaders of the Liberation War.