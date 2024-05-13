Monday, May 13, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Veteran politician Haider Akbar Khan Rono laid to rest at Banani Graveyard

  • Rono was given guard of honour 
  • His namaz-e-janaza held at Dhaka University Central Mosque after Zohr prayers
  • People from all walks of life pays homage to Rono at Shaheed Minar

 

The image shows Haider Akbar Khan Rono given guard of honour at Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Monday, May 13, 2024. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 May 2024, 06:09 PM

Communist Party of Bangladesh’s (CPB) advisor and valiant freedom fighter Haider Akbar Khan Rono was laid to rest at Banani Graveyard on Monday afternoon.

He was buried next to his parents at 3:00pm in a peaceful burial ceremony.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhaka University Central Mosque after Zohr prayers at around 1:30pm.

Earlier, he was given a guard of honour in Dhaka at 11:30am.

His body was kept at the central Shaheed Minar to pay respects.

People from all walks of life paid homage to Rono when his body was taken to Shaheed Minar around 11:15am.

Prior to this, the body of Haider Akbar Khan Rono was taken to Mukti Bhaban, the central office of CPB at Paltan in the capital at around 10am. There, tributes were paid to him on behalf of the party.

Political and social organizations like Awami League, BNP, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), Gano Songskriti Front, Bangladesh Trade Union Kendra (TUC), Ganajagaran Mancha, Ganasanghati Andolan paid homage to him.

CPB is observing mourning across the country on Monday to pay tribute to Haider Akbar Khan Rono.

Haider Akbar Khan Rono breathed his last at a private hospital in the capital on Friday night.

He was the general secretary of the East Pakistan Students Union. He was one of the organizers and leaders of the Liberation War.

Topics:

Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB)ObituaryGuard of honourLaid To Rest
Read More

Haider Akbar Khan Rono to be buried at Banani graveyard Monday

Haider Akbar Khan Rono no more

Asim Jawwad: A successful officer with exceptional achievements

Prominent band singer Khalid passes away

Jhenaidah-1 MP Abdul Hyee passes away

Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Sadi Mohammad passes away

Latest News

Prime Bank secures 3 awards at Asset Triple A Awards 2023

How year of ethnic violence changed Manipur

East West University organizes a two-day agro biz expo

Rice prices sharply declining in Dhaka market

Quader: Anyone's patronization cannot stimulate BNP now

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x