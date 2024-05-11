GM Quader: Awami League ruling Bangladesh like demon of Sindbad

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Saturday alleged that the Awami League government is ruling the country like the mythical demon of Sindbad by suppressing people's freedom of expression.

“The present government has seized control of the country through sheer power. Now, the voices of people hold no weight; instead, they are compelled to adhere to the government's dictates. It behaves akin to the demon of Sindbad sitting on the shoulders of people,” he said.

Addressing a views-exchange meeting at the Jatiya Party Chairman’s Banani office, GM Quader also said the country’s people do not have the freedom of expression and they have to face many kinds of problems if they raise their voices.

He said the nation is now going through a very critical time. “The depth of the crisis is increasing day by day.”

The Jatiya Party chief said most of the people in the country are now unable to run their families with what they earn as the prices of commodities are increasing every day.

GM Quader, also the leader of the opposition in parliament, said the dollar price has increased due to the devaluation of the taka, surging the inflation rate.

He said people are losing jobs as many factories are being shut as the government squeezed imports due to the dollar crisis.

“Overall, the country is witnessing an economic recession and most of the people are not getting work and managing food to eat. In such reality, a group of people is leading life in European style as they amassed huge wealth in completely unfair ways,” the Jatiya Party chief said.

According to the surveys of international organizations, he said the disparity between the rich and the poor is increasing in Bangladesh. “A section of people survives with half-starvation. Many are unable to get treatment due to lack of money. Frustration is growing among people due to this discrimination.”

GM Quader said the nation achieved independence in 1971 to establish a country of their own where everyone would enjoy equal rights and to build a society based on justice without discrimination.

He said the freedom fighters liberated Bangladesh so that people could be owners of the country and run the country through a government of their choice by eliminating discrepancies. “We have lost that achievement of independence as has been lost the common people's ownership of the country has been snatched.”