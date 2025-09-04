Friday, September 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Travel ban imposed on GM Quader, wife

GM Quader and his wife have been attempting to flee the country while trying to transfer their properties, reads the petition

Photo collage of Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader and his wife Sharifa Quader. Photo: BSS
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 01:26 PM

A Dhaka court has imposed a travel ban on Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader and his wife, Sharifa Quader, over graft allegations.

Acting Judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Court Md Ibrahim Mia passed the order on Monday, granting a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Mohammad Akhtarul Islam, ACC’s deputy director and public relations officer told this to reportes on Thursday.

In its plea, the ACC said that an inquiry into allegations of corruption and abuse of power against GM Quader and others-specifically involving the accumulation of wealth beyond known sources of income-is currently underway.

According to the allegations, Quader and his family members own both movable and immovable properties in various parts of the country and abroad, allegedly acquired through corruption and unlawful means.

"Confidential and reliable sources have also reported that GM Quader and his wife have been attempting to flee the country while trying to transfer their properties. It is feared that if they leave, the ongoing investigation may be obstructed. Therefore, for the sake of a proper investigation, a travel ban should be imposed on them immediately," the petition read.

Topics:

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)Jatiya Party (JaPa)GM Quader
Read More

Political parties join Gono Odhikar Parishad rally demanding ban on Jatiya Party

TI chair urges Bangladesh to curb money laundering and strengthen reforms

Tuku acquitted of 9-year prison sentence in ACC case

BRUR’s former VC Kalimullah denied bail

ACC writes to IGP seeking Interpol red notice for Hasina, Joy

Rizvi accuses Jatiya Party of helping establish Awami League’s autocracy

Latest News

Powerful quake aftershocks cause more injuries in Afghanistan

Childhoods stolen: Jinjira factories exploit young workers

UK deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax error

Bangladesh face Nepal without Hamza, Shamit as Hong Kong qualifier nears

Political parties join Gono Odhikar Parishad rally demanding ban on Jatiya Party

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x