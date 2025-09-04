Travel ban imposed on GM Quader, wife

A Dhaka court has imposed a travel ban on Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader and his wife, Sharifa Quader, over graft allegations.

Acting Judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Court Md Ibrahim Mia passed the order on Monday, granting a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Mohammad Akhtarul Islam, ACC’s deputy director and public relations officer told this to reportes on Thursday.

In its plea, the ACC said that an inquiry into allegations of corruption and abuse of power against GM Quader and others-specifically involving the accumulation of wealth beyond known sources of income-is currently underway.

According to the allegations, Quader and his family members own both movable and immovable properties in various parts of the country and abroad, allegedly acquired through corruption and unlawful means.

"Confidential and reliable sources have also reported that GM Quader and his wife have been attempting to flee the country while trying to transfer their properties. It is feared that if they leave, the ongoing investigation may be obstructed. Therefore, for the sake of a proper investigation, a travel ban should be imposed on them immediately," the petition read.