GM Quader: Neutral election not possible under current govt

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has said a neutral and fair national election will not be possible under the current caretaker government, citing widespread doubts about its impartiality.

He made the remark during a meeting with a visiting delegation from the International Republican Institute (IRI) at Hotel Westin in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Thursday.

Describing the country’s prevailing socio-economic and political conditions, Quader said: “Since there are widespread questions about the neutrality of the current government, it will not be possible to hold a fair election under this government. The country’s economic condition is extremely fragile, resulting in rising unemployment.”

He warned that the absence of an inclusive and credible election could lead to political instability. “If an inclusive, fair, and neutral election cannot be held, a politically stable government will not be established. This could lead to famine and possibly a situation akin to civil war."

The bilateral meeting discussed Bangladesh’s ongoing political and democratic processes and the overall situation in the country.

Referendum would be unconstitutional

Jatiya Party General Secretary Shameem Haider Patwary, who also attended the meeting, said: “The popular movement on August 5, 2024, which aimed to create an equitable society, has now been buried in dust. Out of Bangladesh’s 55 registered political parties, only 25 were invited by the Election Commission. More than half of the remaining registered parties (which face no bans) have been excluded, casting doubt on the government’s impartiality.”

He added: “Since there is no provision for a referendum in our constitution, holding one at this moment would be unconstitutional. If a referendum is needed for the nation’s interest, it must be passed through parliament first.”