Saturday, May 11, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Sundarbans fire: Probe committee seeks 7 more working days

  • Initially committee given seven working days
  • The fire broke out on May 4 and doused on May 6
  • Another committee was formed to assess the loss of biodiversity
File image of a fire incident in Sundarbans. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 May 2024, 07:59 PM

The probe committee formed over the the forest fire in Amarbunia camp of Chandpai range under the Sundarbans East Forest Division in Morelganj upazila of Bagerhat district, has sought seven more days to find out the reason behind the fire.

Sundarbans fire in Chandpai range has been completely extinguished, said Chief Forest Conservator Amir Hossain Chowdhury, adding that, there is no fire anywhere in the forest now.

A three-member probe committee was formed on May 4 to find out the cause of the fire. The committee was asked to submit a probe report within seven working days.

However, with two working days in hand, the committee has sought another seven working days to find out the cause of the fire.

The committee took this opportunity from the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) East Sundarbans Kazi Nurul Karim.

Rana Dev, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Chandpai Range of East Sundarbans, head of the inquiry committee formed by the Forest Department, confirmed the matter on Saturday afternoon.

After the fire incident, the Forest Department also formed a committee to assess the loss of biodiversity.

The committee was directed to submit a report with recommendations within 10 working days.

The fire was first reported at approximately 3.30pm on May 4. Firefighters completely doused the fire on Monday.

Topics:

SundarbansFireprobe committee
Read More

Probe committee formed to investigate BAF fighter jet crash in Chittagong

Rain arrives to completely douse Sundarbans fire at last

Car catches fire in Karwan Bazar

Sundarbans fire: Committee formed to assess biodiversity loss

Sundarbans fire doused after 43 hours

Official: 5 acres barricaded to prevent Sundarbans fire from spreading

Latest News

Teen injured in Nayapaltan cocktail blast

Admission test for business unit of 7 DU-affiliated colleges held

Quader: Awami League keeping friendly relations with India for country's interest

Real eagerly awaits Mbappe after PSG exit confirmed

Rasheda: EC ensures environment for exercising franchise to preferred candidate without any fear

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x