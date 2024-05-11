Sundarbans fire: Probe committee seeks 7 more working days

The probe committee formed over the the forest fire in Amarbunia camp of Chandpai range under the Sundarbans East Forest Division in Morelganj upazila of Bagerhat district, has sought seven more days to find out the reason behind the fire.

Sundarbans fire in Chandpai range has been completely extinguished, said Chief Forest Conservator Amir Hossain Chowdhury, adding that, there is no fire anywhere in the forest now.

A three-member probe committee was formed on May 4 to find out the cause of the fire. The committee was asked to submit a probe report within seven working days.

However, with two working days in hand, the committee has sought another seven working days to find out the cause of the fire.

The committee took this opportunity from the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) East Sundarbans Kazi Nurul Karim.

Rana Dev, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Chandpai Range of East Sundarbans, head of the inquiry committee formed by the Forest Department, confirmed the matter on Saturday afternoon.

After the fire incident, the Forest Department also formed a committee to assess the loss of biodiversity.

The committee was directed to submit a report with recommendations within 10 working days.

The fire was first reported at approximately 3.30pm on May 4. Firefighters completely doused the fire on Monday.