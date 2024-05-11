Saturday, May 11, 2024

Buet students sit for exams after 1.5 months

  • Boycotted examinations and classes over student politics on campus
  • Examinations will continue till June 6

 

File image of a building of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet). Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 May 2024, 04:25 PM

After about one and a half months, the students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) participated in the postponed term final exams on Saturday.

The examination, which started at 9am Saturday, will continue till June 6. 

No classes will be taken during this period. 

In the first phase, from 9am to 12pm, the students of 11 departments except the Department of Nanomaterials and Ceramic Engineering and the Department of Architecture took part in the examination.

The students of Buet had decided to sit for the boycotted examinations on April 30.

The students started a demonstration after Chhatra League President Saddam Hussain along with other leaders and activists entered the campus on March 28 at midnight to restore politics although student politics is prohibited.

They had boycotted all sorts of academic activities and demanded stricter action against those students who tried to revive student politics on the campus ignoring the ban.

Amid a tense situation, Buet authorities announced the postponement of all examinations on April  20.

Topics:

BuetStudent Politics
