Haider Akbar Khan Rono to be buried at Banani graveyard Monday

Haider Akbar Khan Rono, a veteran politician and member of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), will be laid to rest at the Banani graveyard in the capital on Monday.

The body of Haider will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar at 11am, where the nation will pay tribute to him. Subsequently, at 1:30pm, his funeral prayer will be held at the Central Mosque of Dhaka University.

This information was provided in a statement signed by the party president of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), veteran freedom fighter Mohammad Shah Alam, and General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince.

Expressing deep grief over Haider Akbar Khan's demise, the party leaders said that the nation lost a patriot, a lifelong struggler, and a beloved individual in the fight for the country's liberation.

Haider Akbar Khan Rono passed away at the age of 82, breathing his last at 2:05am on Saturday at the Health and Hope Hospital in Panthapath, Dhaka.

Haider had been suffering from chronic lung disease. He was admitted to the hospital on the evening of May 6 with acute respiratory disease (type-2 respiratory failure).

His body will be taken to the Central Office of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPP) Mukti Bhaban before being moved to the Shaheed Minar around 10am on Monday, where the party will pay homage.

Furthermore, on Monday, black flags will be raised at party offices nationwide, the party flag will be flown at half-mast, and programs for remembrance and mourning will be announced.

The statement expressed condolences to his bereaved family and emphasized that Haider's legacy will be remembered through the ongoing struggle to establish socialism and a "free society of free people."

Throughout his lengthy political career, starting from the 1962 East Pakistan Education movement, Haider remained steadfast in the struggle against dictatorship in Pakistan, the liberation war, and the fight to establish secularism, democracy, and socialism in Bangladesh.

Despite facing imprisonment and oppression, he continued his unwavering commitment to the cause. As a Marxist theoretician, he left behind numerous writings that will inspire future generations in their struggle for liberation.

Early in life, he was involved in the student movement and later joined the workers' struggle, contributing significantly to the liberation movement of the working class. He dedicated himself to organizing the working people of Bangladesh and played key roles within the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) as a presidium member and advisor, even amidst his prolonged illness.