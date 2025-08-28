CPB expresses concern over mob violence against Liberation War

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has expressed deep concern over mob violence and chaos unleashed during a discussion on the Liberation War held in the capital on Thursday, while freedom fighters, teachers, and journalists were arrested instead of action being taken against the perpetrators.

In a joint statement, CPB President Mohammad Shah Alam and General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince demanded exemplary measures against those responsible for creating disorder.

The leaders said that since the fall of the fascist Hasina government on August 5, a force has been carrying out mob violence across the country.

According to them, an identified anti-Liberation War group is attempting to pit 1971 against 2024, carrying out attacks on the Liberation War and its veterans in different forms.

They condemned the self-styled “July fighters” who created violence at Thursday’s discussion meeting, describing the incident as disgraceful.

The CPB accused them of obstructing the democratic aspirations of 2024 and working towards the rehabilitation of the defeated fascist forces while themselves engaging in fascist terror. They urged that such activities must be resisted.

The CPB leaders further said that the chief adviser has announced that the next parliamentary election will be held in February, while the Election Commission has also outlined its roadmap.

In this context, they alleged that an anti-democratic force is engaged in both open and covert conspiracies to sabotage the election.

They warned that people must remain vigilant to ensure that the defeated fascist forces cannot be rehabilitated through the misuse of the Liberation War as a shield.

Expressing outrage over the government’s role in tackling mob violence, anarchy, and conspiracies, the CPB leaders criticized law enforcement for arresting freedom fighters, teachers, and journalists instead of those responsible for the attacks.

They said such actions only encourage the perpetrators of mob violence and opponents of the Liberation War and the mass uprising of 2024, while also undermining the government’s neutrality and pushing it into controversy.