Hasan: Pohela Boishakh celebration signifies Bangladesh's secular spirit

  • Rejection of communalism is the fundamental driving force of our nation
  • Bangladesh broke away from communal state system in 1971 war
File image of Awami League Joint General Secretary and Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 11 May 2024, 12:58 PM

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said that rejection of communalism is the fundamental driving force of our nation and the Pohela Boishakh (Bengali New Year) celebration signifies this secular spirit.

He said this while speaking at the "Pohela Boishakh 1431 Celebration" organized by the Foreign Service Academy and the Foreign Office Spouses Association on Bailey Road in the capital on Friday evening.

The foreign minister said: "Under the leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, Bangladesh was born through the liberation war of 1971, breaking away from the communal state system of the then Pakistan. Again, under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Pohela Boishakh's celebration, transcending religious and caste boundaries, has become a symbol of secularism for us today."

Dr Hasan said: "During the War of Independence, the Awami League, as the leading force, believed our first identity is Bengali, and our second identity is our religion. And under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, everyone celebrates every festival irrespective of their religion. That is why in Bangladesh, people of all religions come together in unity during Eid, Puja, and other celebrations."

Pohela Boishakh
