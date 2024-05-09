Probe committee formed to investigate BAF fighter jet crash in Chittagong

A high-level probe committee has been formed over the crash of a training fighter jet of Bangladesh Air Force into the Karnaphuli river in Chittagong on Thursday morning which left a pilot dead.

The probe body was formed as per the order of the Air Force Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

Earlier, a pilot died and another was injured after a BAF training fighter jet crashed into the Karnaphuli River in Chittagong around 10:25am.

The pilot, Mohammad Asim Jawad, breathed his last around 12:30 pm while undergoing treatment at BNS Issa Khan Hospital in Patenga.

The injured pilot is Wing Commander Md Sohan Hasan Khan.

A rescue operation is on to retrieve the aircraft, ISPR said.

Assistant Chief of Air Force (Planning) Air Vice Marshal Mu Kamrul Islam reached the spot from Dhaka and gave necessary directions to all those involved in the rescue operation.

Air Commander Air Vice Marshal AKM Shafiul Azam of Air Force Base Zahurul Haque is supervising the post-accident operations.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of pilot Asim Jawad.