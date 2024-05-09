Thursday, May 09, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Probe committee formed to investigate BAF fighter jet crash in Chittagong

  • The probe body formed as per the order of the Air Force Chief
  • A rescue operation is on to retrieve the aircraft, ISPR said
Members of the Bangladesh Navy during the rescue operation of the Bangladesh Air Force Yak-130 jet trainer, that crashed in Patenga, Chittagong, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 May 2024, 07:36 PM

A high-level probe committee has been formed over the crash of a training fighter jet of Bangladesh Air Force into the Karnaphuli river in Chittagong on Thursday morning which left a pilot dead.

The probe body was formed as per the order of the Air Force Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

Earlier, a pilot died and another was injured after a BAF training fighter jet crashed into the Karnaphuli River in Chittagong around 10:25am.

The pilot, Mohammad Asim Jawad, breathed his last around 12:30 pm while undergoing treatment at BNS Issa Khan Hospital in Patenga.

The injured pilot is Wing Commander Md Sohan Hasan Khan.

A rescue operation is on to retrieve the aircraft, ISPR said.

Assistant Chief of Air Force (Planning) Air Vice Marshal Mu Kamrul Islam reached the spot from Dhaka and gave necessary directions to all those involved in the rescue operation.

Air Commander Air Vice Marshal AKM Shafiul Azam of Air Force Base Zahurul Haque is supervising the post-accident operations.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of pilot Asim Jawad.

Topics:

probe committeeBangladesh Air Force (BAF)
Read More

Gazipur train collision: Stationmaster among three suspended

Probe launched into Gazipur train collision

BAF’s training aircraft makes emergency landing in Narail paddy field

Death of Fairuz: Probe members visit her Comilla residence, talk to mother

Probe body formed in Gazipur gas cylinder explosion

Sylhet road accident: Committee formed to probe into death of 4 Chhatra League activists

Latest News

IUBAT founder Prof M Alimullah Miyan's 7th death anniversary held

One more dengue patient dies, 31 hospitalized in 24hrs

Taskin: We get less credit for winning against smaller teams

Asim Jawad: A successful officer with exceptional achievements

Bangladesh's purchasing managers' index drops in April

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x