Chief of Bangladesh Air Force departs for Turkey

Chief of Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, BBP, OSP, GUP, nswc, psc, departed Dhaka for Turkey on Wednesday on an official visit.

At the invitation of the commander of the Turkish Air Force, the chief of Air Staff will visit Turkey from Wednesday to Sunday.

During the visit, he will hold discussions on matters of mutual interest with the commander of the Turkish Air Force, the secretary of Turkey's Defense Industries, and other high-ranking military and civilian officials.

He is also scheduled to visit Turkish Aerospace Industries and other government and private defense equipment manufacturers.

This visit is expected to further strengthen the existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and Turkey and expand the scope of mutual cooperation in the professional sphere.

The chief of Air Staff is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on Monday following the completion of the official visit.