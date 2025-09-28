Sunday, September 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
BAF peacekeeping contingent replaces in Congo

Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan called upon the Congo-bound soldiers to carry out duties with discipline, honesty, professionalism and sincerity

Bangladesh Air Force is replacing 190 peacekeepers of the Utility Aviation Unit contingent deployed in the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: BSS
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 11:34 PM

The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is replacing a total 190 peacekeepers of the Utility Aviation Unit contingent deployed in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

As part of it, a new contingent of 190 BAF members left Dhaka for Congo in a chartered flight by the United Nations (Ethiopian Airlines), said a release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate on Sunday.

Air Commodore Md Enamul Karim will lead this BAF contingent in Congo. A special prayer ceremony was organized at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), wishing that the peacekeepers may achieve more excellence in the future, keeping their reputation and success intact.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal Javed Tanveer Khan and senior officers of the Air Force were present at the airport to bid them farewell.

Earlier, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan gave a short briefing to the members of the Congo-bound Air Force contingent at the Air Force Headquarters on the occasion on Wednesday.

He called upon them to carry out their assigned duties in the UN peacekeeping mission with discipline, honesty, professionalism and sincerity, thereby bringing a good name to the BAF as well as for the country. He laid special importance on adhering to religious values and principles during the assignment there.

The air chief also directed to follow the guidelines of the Bangladesh government to protect health and prevent the spread of the diseases, as well as to properly follow all the medical protocols prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN as well. He also participated in a special prayer organized for the success of the mission.

Topics:

United NationsInter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)UN Peacekeeping MissionBangladesh Air Force (BAF)Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
