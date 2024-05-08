16 trawlers capsize in Bay, 72 go missing

At least 72 people went missing after 16 salt-carrying trawlers capsized during a nor'wester that swept Chittagong's Anwara and Banshkhali coasts of the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday.

They went missing amid inclement weather in different coastal areas of the Bay of Bengal from morning to noon, Gahira Baro Auliya River Police in-charge Titu Dutta said.

On information, the Coast Guard and River Police reached the spot and conducted rescue operations.

The members of the Coast Guard and River Police managed to rescue four trawlers and 30 people, he added.

Faruq, the boatman of the Baro Auliya trawler, said that their trawler overturned and sank when a storm started in the morning while coming from Kutubdia. A few other trawlers also sank at that time.

"As we were close to the coast, we all managed to swim ashore. However, the sinking of the trawler caused extensive losses," he added.