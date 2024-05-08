Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

16 trawlers capsize in Bay, 72 go missing

  • Went missing amid inclement weather in different coastal areas
  • Coast Guard and River Police managed to rescue four trawlers and 30 people
File image of Bay of Bengal. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 May 2024, 08:44 PM

At least 72 people went missing after 16 salt-carrying trawlers capsized during a nor'wester that swept Chittagong's Anwara and Banshkhali coasts of the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday.

They went missing amid inclement weather in different coastal areas of the Bay of Bengal from morning to noon, Gahira Baro Auliya River Police in-charge Titu Dutta said.

On information, the Coast Guard and River Police reached the spot and conducted rescue operations.

The members of the Coast Guard and River Police managed to rescue four trawlers and 30 people, he added.

Faruq, the boatman of the Baro Auliya trawler, said that their trawler overturned and sank when a storm started in the morning while coming from Kutubdia. A few other trawlers also sank at that time.

"As we were close to the coast, we all managed to swim ashore. However, the sinking of the trawler caused extensive losses," he added.

Topics:

trawler capsize
Read More

Police constable's entire family goes missing in Meghna capsize

8 missing as tourist trawler capsizes in Meghna

Man, son go missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna

Trawler capsize in Meghna: Death toll rises to 4

Six missing as trawler sinks in Meghna

Munshiganj trawler recovered, three still missing

Latest News

IMF approves third installment of $1.15bn loan for Bangladesh

Nor’wester likely to hit 8 divisions, alert issued for 3 days

State Minister: Over 16m Bangladeshis employed abroad in 48 years

Fairuz’s suicide: Accused JnU teacher released on bail

Would Russia really attack Ukraine with nuclear weapons?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x