Minister: Bangladesh ahead of India in all indicators

Liberation War Affairs Minister Advocate AKM Mozammel Haque has said that Bangladesh has developed more than India. Bangladesh is ahead in almost all indicators including maternal mortality rate, infant mortality rate, and per capita income.

Minister said: "BNP has been complaining that Bangladesh will become India if you vote for Boat. We have been in power for 20 years, has this country become India?”

He said these things while addressing as the chief guest at the 20th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bhawal Bir Shahid Ahsan Ullah Master at Gazipur on Tuesday.

The minister said: "Ahsan Ullah Master never retreated from the struggle during the misrule of the BNP coalition government. He was a mass leader. Always tried to face everything with people and eventually became a martyr. Sacrificial leaders like Ahsan Ullah Master are needed all over the country.

“They killed our leader Tajuddin Ahmad, killed Mayezuddin, killed Ahsan Ullah Master. Awami League leaders have been killed all over the country. It's the killers who are making all the fuss now. This is like hearing the name Ram spoken by a ghost,” he added.

He also said: "Now come to the election. A party has a manifesto that we will do when we come to power. You will implement your party’s manifesto. If the Awami League is in power, will the manifesto of other parties be implemented?

“The only legitimate way to power is to participate in the polls. If you don't participate, what foreign masters or native conspirators will bring you to power?” he added.