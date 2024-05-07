Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

President gets new NID card inscribed with valiant freedom fighter

  • ‘All valiant freedom fighters will be given new smart NID cards’
  • President welcomes the EC’s initiative to issue this new smart NID
Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) secretariat Md Jahangir Alam officially hands over the new smart NID card to the President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban in the capital on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Photo: PID
Update : 07 May 2024, 05:39 PM

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday received a new smart national identity (NID) card inscribed with "valiant freedom fighter (Bir Muktijoddha)".

Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) secretariat Md Jahangir Alam officially handed over the new smart NID card to the President at Bangabhaban in the capital.

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS that the president was apprised by the EC secretary of the EC’s overall activities on the occasion.

He said, from now on, all valiant freedom fighters will be given new smart NID cards having the writing "Bir Muktijoddha (valiant freedom fighter" in it.

The Head of State cordially welcomed the EC’s initiative to issue this new smart NID in honor of the valiant freedom fighters, the greatest sons of the soil.

This is a unique recognition of the contribution of the freedom fighters to the great freedom struggle and 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, he added.

President Shahabuddin mentioned that the nation would always remember with due respect the contribution of the freedom fighters.

Referring to various initiatives of the government, including improving the quality of life of freedom fighters and increasing the allowances for their welfare, the President said, "This trend will continue in days to come as well. . . And the government will always stand by them in any need.”

President's office Secretary Md Wahidul Islam Khan and senior officials concerned of the EC were present there.

Topics:

Freedom FighterNational Identity Cardbangladesh president
Read More

Minister: No scope for new freedom fighter registrations

War heroes voice concern over Jamaat, Shibir's efforts to glorify 1971 war criminals

Govt mulls boosting financial assistance for freedom fighters

Prime Minister expresses heartfelt greetings to freedom fighters on Eid-ul-Fitr

President, PM issue messages on eve of Bangladesh Scouts Day

Bir Protik Col (Retd) Shafique Ullah’s 16th death anniversary observed at IUBAT

Latest News

Saiful Haque: Upazila elections just waste of money, time

Faridpur Sadar upazila chairman candidate lands in jail day before upazila polls

Minister: Bangladesh ahead of India in all indicators

Arrangements underway to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary in Kushtia

PM: Evaluate economic prospect before taking dev projects

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x