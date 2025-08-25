Monday, August 25, 2025

25 judges appointed to High Court Division

A gazette signed by Law Secretary Sheikh Abu Taher on Monday, under presidential order, announced the appointments

Bangladesh High Court. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 11:09 PM

A total of 25 judges have been appointed to the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh for an initial term of two years.

According to a notification signed by law ministry secretary Sheikh Abu Taher on Monday, the appointments were made by President Md Shahabuddin in consultation with the chief justice of Bangladesh under Article 95(1) of the Constitution, and in accordance with Article 98.

The following individuals have been appointed as additional judges of the High Court Division:

  1. Md Anwarul Islam (Shahin), advocate, Supreme Court
  2. Md Saiful Islam, additional secretary (senior district judge), law and justice division
  3. Md Nurul Islam, district and sessions judge, Chattogram
  4. Sheikh Abu Taher, secretary (senior district and sessions judge), law and justice division
  5. Aziz Ahmad Bhuiyan, registrar general (senior district judge), Supreme Court
  6. Rajiuddin Ahmed, advocate, Supreme Court
  7. Faisal Hasan Arif, advocate, Supreme Court
  8. S M Saiful Islam, joint secretary (senior district judge), law and justice division
  9. Md Asif Hasan, advocate, Supreme Court
  10. Md Ziaul Haque, advocate, Supreme Court
  11. Dihidar Masum Kabir, deputy attorney general
  12. Jesmin Ara Begum, district and sessions judge, Habiganj
  13. Murad-e-Mawla Sohel, secretary (senior district judge), Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission
  14. Md Zakir Hossain, metropolitan sessions judge, Dhaka
  15. Md Rafizul Islam, solicitor (senior district judge), law and justice division
  16. Md Manzur Alam, deputy attorney general
  17. Md Lutfar Rahman, deputy attorney general
  18. Rezaul Karim, deputy attorney general
  19. Fatema Anwar, advocate, Supreme Court
  20. Mahmud Hasan, deputy attorney general
  21. Abdur Rahman, advocate, Supreme Court
  22. Syed Hasan Zubair, advocate, Supreme Court
  23. A. F. M. Saiful Karim, deputy attorney general
  24. Urmi Rahman, advocate, Supreme Court
  25. S. M. Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud, deputy attorney general

The notification said the appointments will take effect from the date of oath-taking.

 

JudgesBangladesh High Court Division (HC)bangladesh president
