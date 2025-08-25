25 judges appointed to High Court Division

A total of 25 judges have been appointed to the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh for an initial term of two years.

According to a notification signed by law ministry secretary Sheikh Abu Taher on Monday, the appointments were made by President Md Shahabuddin in consultation with the chief justice of Bangladesh under Article 95(1) of the Constitution, and in accordance with Article 98.

The following individuals have been appointed as additional judges of the High Court Division:

Md Anwarul Islam (Shahin), advocate, Supreme Court Md Saiful Islam, additional secretary (senior district judge), law and justice division Md Nurul Islam, district and sessions judge, Chattogram Sheikh Abu Taher, secretary (senior district and sessions judge), law and justice division Aziz Ahmad Bhuiyan, registrar general (senior district judge), Supreme Court Rajiuddin Ahmed, advocate, Supreme Court Faisal Hasan Arif, advocate, Supreme Court S M Saiful Islam, joint secretary (senior district judge), law and justice division Md Asif Hasan, advocate, Supreme Court Md Ziaul Haque, advocate, Supreme Court Dihidar Masum Kabir, deputy attorney general Jesmin Ara Begum, district and sessions judge, Habiganj Murad-e-Mawla Sohel, secretary (senior district judge), Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission Md Zakir Hossain, metropolitan sessions judge, Dhaka Md Rafizul Islam, solicitor (senior district judge), law and justice division Md Manzur Alam, deputy attorney general Md Lutfar Rahman, deputy attorney general Rezaul Karim, deputy attorney general Fatema Anwar, advocate, Supreme Court Mahmud Hasan, deputy attorney general Abdur Rahman, advocate, Supreme Court Syed Hasan Zubair, advocate, Supreme Court A. F. M. Saiful Karim, deputy attorney general Urmi Rahman, advocate, Supreme Court S. M. Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud, deputy attorney general

The notification said the appointments will take effect from the date of oath-taking.