Solidarity rallies: Palestinian students express gratitude toward Bangladeshi students

A number of Palestinian students studying in Bangladesh offered glowing tributes at what emerged as the highest number of solidarity rallies and flag hoisting across the country on educational institutions in demand of a free Palestine and an immediate end of genocide inflicted by Israel.

Rallying for the global condemnation triggered by hundreds of protests by University and College students throughout US Europe and many other countries, tens thousands of students took part in these events that saw flag raising and rally.

Palestinian student Issaq Nomura, studying in Bangladesh, expressed his gratitude toward the Bangladeshi students for their unwavering support.

With a poignant tone, he detailed the relentless oppression faced by the Palestinians for the past 75 years, accusing Israeli forces of committing genocidal acts and various human rights abuses against innocent civilians.

"We remember the three hundred thousand Palestinian students in Gaza who are barred from their educational pursuits by the brutal tactics of the Israeli occupation forces," Nomura added, reflecting on the global wave of student-led movements inspired by Columbia University.

Nomura alongside another student addressed the central rally on the campus attended by central president and secretary, joined by thousands of students.

Moreover, the campaign has seen a series of gatherings on the campus that clearly has seen spontaneous participation of students in dozens of campuses and colleges.

A day before the campaign, two more Palestinian youths also paid rich acknowledgments for the initiative spearheaded by Chhatra League.

In a video the youths can be seen offering acclaims standing with Chhatra League leaders in a local unit, shared from facebook page.

Organized by Chhatra league, the event marked a significant moment of support against the brutalities by Israeli forces.

The rallies, simultaneously held on various campuses after 11am, saw the national flags of Bangladesh and Palestine being raised in unity.