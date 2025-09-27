Shahidul Alam to join Freedom Flotilla Media Mission to Gaza

Bangladeshi photographer and activist Shahidul Alam, managing director of Drik, will leave Dhaka for Italy on Sunday to join the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s Global Media Flotilla en route to Gaza.

Alam will be the first Bangladeshi to take part in the international mission, which seeks to break the media blackout on Gaza and show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Saturday afternoon at DrikPath Bhaban at Panthapath in Dhaka. Attendees included Drik directors Rahnuma Ahmed and Syeda Sayeeda Golruk, General Manager and Curator ASM Rezaur Rahman, and Deputy General Manager Md Kamal Hossain.

At the event, Golruk said: “We are gathered at a critical moment in Palestine’s struggle for freedom. On October 7, 2023, the most brutal chapter of 77 years of colonial occupation began. Despite worldwide protest, Gaza has remained under siege since 2007. People there are facing indiscriminate killings and famine. Nearly 500 citizens from across the world set sail on August 30 with humanitarian aid. The flotilla has already faced two Israeli attacks and is now entering dangerous waters near Gaza. Shahidul Alam’s participation reflects global solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

Alam explained his decision: “A genocide is happening in Gaza. Israel, supported by the United States and several Western countries, is killing people, yet the world is largely silent. I am joining this mission carrying the love and solidarity of the people of Bangladesh. If this struggle is lost, it is not only Palestine that will be defeated, but humanity itself.”

He noted that Bangladesh is the 45th country represented in the Media Flotilla, which comprises a large ship and 10 smaller vessels.

Highlighting Drik’s longstanding support for Palestine, Alam said the organization has, over the years, organized photography exhibitions, film screenings, and activism programs in support of Palestinian rights, viewing attacks on Palestine as attacks on humanity.

Rahnuma Ahmed added: “Israel’s genocide would not have been possible without US support. The Global Sumud Flotilla is a symbol of the world’s conscience, representing protest against Western imperialism. Except for Yemen, Arab leaders have failed to show courage. Bangladesh’s participation in this flotilla is a matter of pride. Israel must be dismantled, and people of all faiths should live together in one country called Palestine.”

The press conference concluded with the resolute declaration: Palestine will be free.