Fear and uncertainty in refugee camps over RSO-ARA coercion

The messages pouring in from the Rohingya camps paint a grim picture of fear and uncertainty. Young refugees, frightened by the coercive tactics of the Arakan Rohingya Army (ARA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), express their distress. echoing the anxiety within the community.

The threat of forced recruitment is widespread, prompting youths to flee. According to one message, "Most of the youths from the camps are leaving for fear of being arrested by the RSO." Some resort to desperate measures, with reports of daring escapes from RSO custody in Camps 5 and 3.

The methods employed by the RSO and ARA to enforce recruitment are troubling, often involving threats of violence. Some youths have reportedly paid large sums to secure their release. Another Rohingya youth claims that there's a troubling alliance between the armed groups, Armed Police Battalion (APBn), and camp Majhis.

A recent meeting saw a chilling ultimatum issued, demanding that each Majhi provide 5-10 youths to the RSO. Failure to comply would lead to house-to-house arrests, as bluntly stated by an RSO member: "If not, we will go from house to house and arrest people we meet."

Recent meetings convened by Ayoub of ARA and Ko Ko Linn of the RSO in Camps 9 and 11 were not clandestine, with APBn members in attendance and directives from refugee camp authorities for Majhis to gather individuals.

Some reports indicate the APBn’s solicitation of ARA and RSO to align forces with the Arakan Army.

Meanwhile, in response to reports on RSO's alleged forced recruitment, the organisation vehemently denied such claims. They dismissed the accusations as "baseless propaganda." Emphasising their core principle of voluntary enlistment, they asserted that individuals join their ranks out of choice, with a substantial pool of eager youth awaiting to bolster their numbers.

The RSO's stance maintains that coercion is antithetical to their ethos, adamantly stating: "Rest assured, we will never need to force anyone to join us, Insha-Allah."