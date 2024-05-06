Monday, May 06, 2024

Dhaka records 36mm of rain, Sreemangal 124mm

  • Rainfall brings down temperatures 
  • Khulna, Rajshahi divisions had been experiencing extreme heat without any rain
File image: A vehicle is seen running headlight on amid rain in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon, March 19, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 May 2024, 11:29 AM

Dhaka recorded 36mm of rain following a long heat spell on Sunday night, while Sreemangal saw the highest rainfall in Bangladesh, amounting to 124mm, bringing some much-needed relief.

Rangamati had logged 62mm of rain, Patenga 37mm, Narayanganj 31mm, Kishoreganj 32mm in Kishorganj and Tangail 12mm, Omar Faruq, a meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), told BSS on Monday morning.

The meteorologist said various regions, including Chittagong and Barisal divisions, had eagerly embraced the much-needed rainfall. 

This precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms, had lowered temperatures, providing relief, with Bangladesh grappling with an intense heatwave since April 1, he added.

Extreme heat had been baking two divisions  – Khulna and Rajshahi – since the beginning of April but they had not seen any rainfall till now this summer, he noted, adding that Rangpur division recorded very insignificant rainfall on Sunday night.

Bangladesh was likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms from Monday throughout the month, Meteorologist Dr Abul Kalam Mallik said.

Mallik advised people to stay indoors during hailstorms as the intensity of hailstorms was increasing, accompanied by frequent lightning strikes, due to climate change.

Unlike previous heatwaves, he said, this year it had covered almost the entire country.

Topics:

RainfallBMDRain Forecast
