Gold prices surge again

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association on Sunday announced a Tk734 increase in gold prices.

Twenty-two-carat gold will cost Tk1,10,947 from Monday, up from Tk1,10,213.

The hike comes a day after Bajus increased the price of gold by Tk1,050 on Saturday.

Bajus had previously slashed the price by Tk3,138 on April 23, Tk2,099 on April 24, Tk630 on April 25, Tk630 again on April 27, Tk315 on April 28, Tk1,115 on April 29, Tk420 on April 30 and Tk1,878 on May 3.

According to the new price, 21-carat gold will now cost Tk1,05,897 and 18-carat gold Tk90,769.