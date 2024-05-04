Dr Atiur Rahman to receive honorary doctorate from SOAS University of London

Renowned economist and Professor Emeritus of Dhaka University, Dr Atiur Rahman, will be awarded an honorary doctorate from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

This prestigious accolade, confirmed through a formal letter by Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib on April 30, 2024, recognizes Dr Rahman's extensive contributions to economics and poverty alleviation.

Scheduled for early September 2024, during the annual graduation ceremony, Dr Rahman will receive the Doctor of Science (Economics) degree. His recognition stems not only from his academic contributions but also from his practical applications in economic development.

Dr Rahman is celebrated for his role as the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank where he was instrumental in initiatives aimed at pro-poor public expenditure, environmental and climate policies, sustainable development, financial inclusion, and social innovation.

Dr Rahman also founded Unnayan Shamannay, a globally recognized research and advocacy organization committed to socio-economic development. His work with the organization has been pivotal in advancing discussions and actions around poverty alleviation.

SOAS University of London has a history of honoring distinguished individuals who have made significant global impacts. In 2023, the university awarded honorary degrees to several international figures including eminent Indian screenwriter Javed Akhtar (Doctor of Literature), London-based culinary artist Asma Khan (Doctor of Science in Social Science), UK-based public health expert Professor Kevin Fenton (Doctor of Literature), and renowned Buddhist scholar Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinpoche (Fellow).

The university anticipates that Dr Rahman’s illustrious career and achievements will inspire both its students and the wider community during the graduation ceremonies.

As an alumnus of SOAS, Dr Rahman's accolades extend beyond this honorary degree, including multiple national and international awards that underscore his influence and legacy in the field of economics and beyond.