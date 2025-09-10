Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Rare Japanese honour for Bangladeshi journalist Monzurul Huq

Huq, a familiar name in Prothom Alo, Dhaka Courier, and UNB, has spent over three decades reporting on Japan

Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 04:33 PM

Veteran Bangladeshi journalist Monzurul Huq has received Japan’s prestigious Foreign Minister’s Commendation, becoming the first foreign correspondent based in the country to earn the honour.

The award ceremony took place on September 5 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official guest house in Tokyo, with Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi in the chair.

Huq, accompanied by his spouse, later exchanged views with the minister, who praised his decades-long efforts in fostering understanding of Japan in Bangladesh and encouraged him to continue despite health challenges.

Huq, widely known among readers of Prothom Alo, Dhaka Courier and UNB, has reported extensively on Japan for over three decades as Tokyo Bureau Chief of Prothom Alo, correspondent for UNB and regular contributor to Dhaka Courier.

He has also contributed to Bangladeshi literary and cultural publications, including Kali-o-Kolom, and in recent years published a periodic column in a leading Japanese national daily.

This year, 173 individuals and 58 groups worldwide received the commendation, including 18 individuals and seven groups residing in Japan, while 155 individuals and 51 groups were recognised overseas.

The annual honour acknowledges individuals, organisations and retired foreign ministry officials who promote mutual understanding and strengthen Japan’s ties with other nations.

Alongside the certificate, recipients received a symbolic gift: a traditional wrapping cloth inspired by Muromachi period (1336–1573) designs, once used to carry valuables and now treasured for its durability and artistry.

Topics:

JournalistAwardJournalism
