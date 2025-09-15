Monday, September 15, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bangladeshi architect wins ARCASIA Awards for Architecture 2025

Collage image of Enamul Karim Nirjhar and Arcasia Award 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 09:51 PM

Bangladeshi architect Enamul Karim Nirjhar has brought home international recognition, winning the gold medal at the ARCASIA Awards for Architecture 2025. 

The honor was conferred at the Asian Congress of Architects, held this year in Incheon, South Korea, reports Bangla Tribune.

Nirjhar received the award in the Single-Family Residential Projects category for his project “Chaabi” — an alternative residential building on 3.9 bighas of land by the Shitalakshya River near Birabo Bazar in Rupganj upazila, just outside Dhaka.

The project, designed for a single family, blends nature, light, air, and contemporary architectural sensibilities into a distinct aesthetic form.

“The project is essentially a new initiative in the practice of mental and humane architectural design, aiming to create a kind of equation with space, emotion, nature, and context,” Nirjhar said after the award. “This innovative endeavor could influence architectural audiences of future generations.”

Expressing gratitude to his client, ATM Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury, he added: “He granted me complete freedom, which made it possible to design a house that is distinct from a conventional home and closely aligned with life.”

The ARCASIA Awards, organized by the Architects Regional Council Asia (ARCASIA), are among the most prestigious honors for architects across the continent. Established to encourage excellence in design, the awards recognize innovative, sustainable, and culturally relevant projects in diverse categories ranging from residential and commercial spaces to urban planning. Winning entries are selected by an international jury, highlighting works that embody architectural innovation and contribute meaningfully to society.

Over the years, Nirjhar has made his mark with projects such as the British American Tobacco headquarters in Bangladesh, Ninakabya, and Fera. But his pursuits extend far beyond architecture — he is also a filmmaker, photographer, lyricist, composer, and writer.

His interdisciplinary approach often brings these passions together. During the final stages of Chaabi’s construction, he created a full-length film exploring the relationship between architecture and human experience — a reflection of his commitment to bridging art, life, and design.

Topics:

AwardBritish American Tobacco
