Gold price drops again within 48hrs

In the space of two days, the price of gold dropped again in the country's market.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) announced a reduction in gold prices through a circular signed by Masudur Rahman, chairman of the Price Determination and Price Monitoring Standing Committee of Bajus on Thursday.

It is said that the price of acidic gold has decreased in the local market. Therefore, considering the overall situation, Bajus has fixed the new price of gold, which will be effective from Friday.

According to the new price, the price for one bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold has been reduced by Tk1,878. The reduced price has therefore become Tk1,09,163.

The price of a 21-carat gold bar has been reduced by Tk1,808 per bhori and will cost Tk1,04,194.

The price of 18-carat gold bar has been reduced by Tk1,552 per bhori and will cost Tk89,311.

Apart from this, the price of one bhori of traditional gold has been reduced by Tk1,283 to Tk74,276.

Before this, gold prices were reduced seven times on April 30, April 29, April 28, April 27, April 25, April 24 and April 23.

On April 30, the price of a 22-carat gold bar was reduced by Tk420 per bhori to Tk1,11,41.