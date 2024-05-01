Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Rain likely over 5 divisions including Dhaka Thursday

  • Temperature may fall by 1-2°C
  • Weather may remain mainly dry
File image of rain. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 May 2024, 08:47 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rain over five divisions in the next 24 hours from 6pm on Wednesday. 

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind are likely to occur at a few places over the Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and one or two places over the Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Barisal divisions, with hail at isolated places,” reads a release of met office in the evening. 

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

A very Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Jessore, Khulna, Chuadanga, Pabna and  Rajshahi and a severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj and rest parts of Khulna division. 

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may abate from some places.

Day temperature may fall slightly over the western part, and it may fall by 1-2°C elsewhere in the country. 

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Rainthundershowers
বাংলা হোমপেজ

