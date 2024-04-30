Plans afoot to build Cox’s Bazar a safe haven for children

To create a sustainable and harmonious environment for children, Save the Children is constructing 15 child protection centres in Cox’s Bazar.

The project is being implemented in different upazilas of Cox’s Bazar with funding from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and assistance from the Department of Social Services (DSS) of Bangladesh.

The international child rights organisation revealed the information at a views exchange meeting in Cox’s Bazar yesterday.

Save the Children said that it is implementing the project with the help from DSS through sharing capacity with the responsible staff of different government institutions. In doing so, Save the Children had kept in mind issues such as structural development for child protection, access to services for abused and at-risk children, and strengthening community-based child protection systems.

In the process, Save the Children has already constructed 13 community centres in different areas of Cox's Bazar including Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Ukhiya, and Eidgaon. Two more community centres are under construction, it further added.

Save the Children has been working in Bangladesh for over 50 years. It is currently implementing several projects in different parts of Cox’s Bazar.

Feroz Mostafa, senior manager of Child Protection at Save the Children, said: “We aim to create a sustainable and harmonious environment where children can grow up safely and exhibit their potential. As part of this, we have built these community centres, where children will have a safe haven. Here they can learn about child protection and their rights.

“We want these centres to be a place not just for emergencies, but also to celebrate the joyous moments in children's lives. Through this project, we are emphasizing empowering the people of various communities together with government officials to strengthen the child protection system.”

In her speech as the chief guest, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Farzana Rahman said: "We know that children are our future, and protecting their rights is the responsibility of every member of our society. I believe this project will contribute to building a safe and healthy future for the children and the entire society. Families and communities can work together to ensure a safe environment for these children."

Among others, Mohammad Shahidul Haq Khan, senior manager of the Media and Communication Department of Save the Children, Kajue Tabei, manager of the Child Protection Department, and journalists working in various local and national media were present at the event.