Save the Children mourns Milestone School plane crash, urges child-focused emergency reforms

Following the tragic crash of a Bangladeshi Air Force training jet into Milestone School and College in Uttara, which claimed the lives of at least 25 children, Save the Children extends its deepest condolences to the families affected and the entire school community.

At least 29 people have lost their lives and about 170 others sustained burn injuries.

Save the Children's statement further says that children are among the most vulnerable in any crisis. Beyond the immediate physical harm, traumatic events can have long-lasting impacts on children’s mental health and well-being. It is imperative that national emergency response frameworks include child-focused safety protocols and psychosocial support mechanisms.

Shumon Sengupta, country director of Save the Children in Bangladesh, stated: “We stand in deep sorrow as we mourn the loss of children’s lives in the tragic plane crash involving students at Milestone School and College. Our hearts go out to the families, classmates, and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking incident. No child’s life should be cut short, and no parent should bear such a loss. We stand in solidarity and grief with the entire nation.

The loss of children’s lives is unacceptable. We urge the government and all relevant stakeholders to prioritize the establishment of systems and infrastructure that prevent such tragedies. This includes stronger emergency response protocols, rapid medical care systems, and preparedness training that ensures children’s safety during emergencies. We also call for collaborative partnerships with civil society and government bodies to deliver immediate and effective support in times of crisis.”

Save the Children has been working in Bangladesh for over 50 years. In collaboration with the government, civil society, and the private sector, we respond to emergencies, implement development programs, and advocate for children’s rights to ensure a safer, brighter future for every child.