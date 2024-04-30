Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Defence Journalists of Bangladesh gets new committee

Dhaka Tribune Chief Reporter Ali Asif Shawon elected as research and training secretary

Defence Journalists Association of Bangladesh’s (DJAB) new committee members are posing for a photo at a restaurant in Dhaka on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 05:57 PM

Alamgir Hossain of the Daily Shomoyer Alo and Ahamed Ullah of Bangladesh Post have been elected as the new president and general secretary of the Defence Journalists Association of Bangladesh (DJAB) for two years.

DJAB is a professional organization comprising journalists specializing in defence and security reporting in Bangladesh. 

Founded with the aim of fostering excellence in defence journalism and promoting transparency and accountability in matters related to national security, DJAB has served as a platform for journalists to exchange knowledge, collaborate on stories, and advocate for press freedom in the realm of defence reporting since 2014. 

Shukkur Ali Shuvo, chief election commissioner of DJAB Election Steering Committee and president of Dhaka Reporters' Unity, officially announced the names of the newly elected members at a restaurant in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon.

The other members of the 13-member DJAB Executive Committee are Tariqul Islam Masoom of Channel I as vice president, Kazi Shohag of the daily Manabzamin as joint general secretary, Jamal Uddin of Bangla Tribune as finance secretary, Meraz Mizu of Desh TV as organizing secretary, Ismail Hossain Emu of AmaderShomoy.com as office secretary, Kamal Hossain Talukder of Bdnews24.com as publicity and publication secretary, Ali Asif Shawon of Dhaka Tribune as research and training secretary, Sazzad Mahmud Khan of Dainik Amader Shomoy as sports and cultural secretary, and the three executive members are M M Badsha, Arifur Rahman Rabbi and Rakibul Hasan. 

Dhaka Tribune Chief Reporter Ali Asif Shawon was the central executive committee member of the outgoing DJAB committee.  

The election was conducted after its annual general meeting. 

Journalists
