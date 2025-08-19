Applications open for media representatives to observe Ducsu polls

Licensed media outlets can apply for observer cards to cover the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) and Hall Sangsad elections, with applications open until August 25.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the returning officials.

A maximum of six journalists from each electronic media and a maximum of three from each print and online media will be eligible for observer cards.

The cards will remain valid until September 9.

Interested media representatives have been asked to submit two photocopies of the registration or license of their respective organizations, two passport-size photographs of the journalists concerned, and two photocopies of their National Identity Card (NID).

All required documents must be submitted to the office of the chief returning officer at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban by Monday.