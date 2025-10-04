EC to hold dialogue with journalists Monday

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a dialogue with journalists on Monday ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election.

The dialogue will take place in the conference room of the EC Secretariat in Agargaon, Dhaka, said Ashadul Haque, assistant director (Public Relations) of EC.

Electronic media representatives will join the session from 10:30am to 12:30pm, while meeting with print media journalists will be held from 2:30pm to 4:30pm.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin will preside over the meeting, which will also be attended by four election commissioners.

As part of its ongoing initiative to ensure a free, fair, peaceful, and festive election environment, the EC has been seeking opinions and suggestions from political parties, academics, intellectuals, civil society members, journalists, election experts, observers, and women leaders. The upcoming meeting with media representatives is a continuation of that process.

Ashadul Haque said more than 40 media personnel from different media outlets will participate in the discussion.

Earlier, on Sunday, the EC began a series of talks with stakeholders. On the first day, representatives of civil society and educationists took part in the dialogue, emphasizing the need to ensure security for all to achieve a credible election.

They also underscored the importance of a free and effective media for a healthy democracy and urged the EC to ensure that journalists can work independently throughout the electoral process- from election preparation and polling to result announcements- so that accurate information reaches the public and no misunderstandings arise.