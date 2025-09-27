36 die in stampede at Vijay’s TVK rally in Tamil Nadu

At least 36 people, including children died after a stampede broke out during actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, reports The Hindu

Most of the victims were supporters of Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who had reportedly waited for more than six hours before the actor arrived late at the venue, said police sources, reports NDTV.

State Health Minister M Subramaniyan rushed to Karur, while Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed district secretary V Senthilbalaji to supervise relief efforts, it said.

“The reports from Karur are deeply distressing. I have ordered immediate medical assistance for those admitted to hospitals after collapsing in the stampede,” Stalin wrote in Tamil on X.

According to PTI, Vijay abruptly ended his speech after several attendees fainted amid the overcrowding. Victims were transported to hospitals in ambulances, although the jammed roads caused delays.

Eyewitnesses said the crowd grew uncontrollably while Vijay addressed supporters from a custom campaign bus. Some TVK workers raised the alarm, prompting Vijay to stop midway and hand out water bottles to the dehydrated crowd, the report also said.

Reports estimated around 30,000 people had gathered at the rally. Following the incident, the ruling DMK has demanded Vijay’s arrest, accusing him of negligence, the report concluded.