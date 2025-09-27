Saturday, September 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

36 die in stampede at Vijay’s TVK rally in Tamil Nadu

  • The victims include at least six children, nine men and 16 women
  • Around 30,000 people had gathered at the rally
  • Chief Minister Stalin ordered urgent medical aid and relief operations
  • Vijay cut his speech short after attendees fainted in overcrowded gathering
At least 20 people including three children are feared dead in a stampede during actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu in India, on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 11:08 PM

At least 36 people, including children died after a stampede broke out during actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, reports The Hindu

Most of the victims were supporters of Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who had reportedly waited for more than six hours before the actor arrived late at the venue, said police sources, reports NDTV.

State Health Minister M Subramaniyan rushed to Karur, while Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed district secretary V Senthilbalaji to supervise relief efforts, it said.

“The reports from Karur are deeply distressing. I have ordered immediate medical assistance for those admitted to hospitals after collapsing in the stampede,” Stalin wrote in Tamil on X.

According to PTI, Vijay abruptly ended his speech after several attendees fainted amid the overcrowding. Victims were transported to hospitals in ambulances, although the jammed roads caused delays.

Indian actor and politician Vijay

Eyewitnesses said the crowd grew uncontrollably while Vijay addressed supporters from a custom campaign bus. Some TVK workers raised the alarm, prompting Vijay to stop midway and hand out water bottles to the dehydrated crowd, the report also said.

Reports estimated around 30,000 people had gathered at the rally. Following the incident, the ruling DMK has demanded Vijay’s arrest, accusing him of negligence, the report concluded.

Topics:

IndiaDeadrally
Read More

73-year-old grandmother deported to India after 30 years in US

In Mumbai, Asia’s largest slum is for sale

Security tight after deadly Ladakh autonomy protests in India

HIV-prevention drug to be available for $40 a year from 2027

5 killed in Ladakh autonomy protests in India

Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco

Latest News

Atletico thrash Liga leaders Real Madrid in gripping derby

BSF assaults two Bangladeshis and takes away their cows in Lalmonirhat

TIB urges formation of Independent Information Commission without delay

EC to launch dialogue with experts, civil society on Sunday

Salahuddin: Awami League's history is of looting and terrorism

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x