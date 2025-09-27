Saturday, September 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Pakistani PM appeals for India talks, hails Trump role

  • Pakistan’s PM Sharif expressed readiness for dialogue with India
  • He praised US President Trump’s mediation during May conflict
Photo: Facebook/Mian Shehbaz Sharif
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 11:23 AM

Pakistan’s leader said on Friday he was ready for talks with India and hailed the role of US President Donald Trump, who has been peeved by New Delhi’s reticence on his diplomacy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the United Nations a day after he met with Trump at the White House alongside Pakistani military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who has told the US leader he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for a ceasefire in Pakistan’s May conflict with India.

“Pakistan stands ready for a composite, comprehensive and result-oriented dialogue with India on all outstanding issues. South Asia requires proactive rather than provocative leadership,” Sharif said in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

Sharif called Trump’s leadership “bold and visionary.”

Had Trump not intervened in a timely way and “decisively, the consequences of a full-fledged war would have been catastrophic,” he said.

In May, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered attacks on Pakistani military sites after suspected Islamist gunmen massacred civilians, almost all Hindus, in divided Kashmir.

Pakistan denied responsibility and Sharif, in his speech on Friday, claimed victory against what he described as aggression.

“India came shrouded in arrogance but we sent them back in humiliation, delivering a bloody nose,” he said.

Trump announced a ceasefire after four days of fighting, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying India and Pakistan would hold talks on their disagreements at a neutral site.

Modi played down any role by Trump. The once-tight US relationship with India has since soured, with Trump slapping tariffs over India’s purchases of oil from Russia.

Trump’s embrace of Pakistan in turn marks a shift after former US president Joe Biden kept the country at arm’s length, alarmed by Islamabad’s relationship with the Taliban during the two-decade US war in Afghanistan.

Shortly before the May conflict, a company run by the Trump family signed an agreement with Pakistan on cryptocurrency.

Pakistan has long sought an international role on Kashmir but India has refused and claims the whole Himalayan territory, which has a Muslim majority but significant Hindu minority.

 

Topics:

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)India-Pakistan
Read More

UN General Assembly votes for Hamas-free Palestinian state

Can India and Pakistan move past their Indus water row?

India's air force falling behind despite sky-high ambitions

Why is Saudi Arabia leading push for Palestinian statehood?

France, 14 other nations urge recognition of Palestinian State

China’s insertion into India-Pakistan waters dispute adds a further ripple in South Asia

Latest News

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

430 BGB platoons providing security at 2,857 puja mandaps

Bangladesh dismisses as propaganda claims of presence during Netanyahu’s UNGA speech

Tongi blast death toll rises to four as one more fireman dies

Fearing US invasion, Venezuela to hold emergency drills

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x