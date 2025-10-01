UNHCR chief: Solution to Rohingya crisis lies in Myanmar

UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi warned that the plight of the Rohingyas will not end without bold action inside Myanmar, saying that the solution to the protracted crisis lies there (Myanmar).



“The most important, however, is not to forget that this crisis originates in Myanmar. And that, Madam President, is where the solution lies,” he said while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Conference on Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar at the UN Headquarters here on Tuesday.



He recalled that eight years ago, unspeakable violence by Myanmar’s military forced 750,000 Rohingyas to flee to Bangladesh, while others remained displaced in Rakhine State.



Despite changes on the ground with the Arakan Army now controlling most of the state, the UNHCR chief said, their situation “has not improved.”



“The Rohingyas live with the threat of arbitrary arrest and detention, with restricted access to healthcare and education. They cannot move freely. They are subjected to forced labour and forced recruitment. Their lives are defined every day by racism and fear,” he added.



Grandi expressed deep gratitude to Bangladesh, which now hosts nearly 1.2 million Rohingya refugees and has received another 150,000 since renewed fighting in 2024.



“Despite enormous challenges, Bangladesh continues to host them, setting an example to the rest of the world. Showing us that compassion is still possible at a time when indifference and inaction are, sadly, fast becoming the norm. Showing that giving asylum to refugees saves lives,” he said.



Grandi praised international financial institutions such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank for providing over $1.25 billion in support, but stressed that the humanitarian response in Bangladesh “remains chronically underfunded.”



Without more resources, he warned of cuts to essential aid, leading to child malnutrition and more refugees risking their lives on dangerous sea journeys.



“Unless further resources are forthcoming, despite the needs, we will be forced to make more cuts, while striving to minimize the risk of losing lives: children dying of malnutrition, or people dying at sea as more refugees embark on dangerous boat journeys,” the UNHCR chief said.



Grandi urged the global community to step up with funding, resettlement opportunities, education, and labour mobility pathways.



But he emphasized that humanitarian aid alone cannot resolve the crisis: “We cannot keep going down the path of inertia and somehow expect a resolution while an entire population continues to waste away.”



“The recommendations of the Rakhine Advisory Commission remain as relevant as ever and must inform our engagement towards the voluntary, safe and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to their homes — as is their right — and with the full involvement, by the way, of refugees themselves,” Grandi said, adding, but without taking bolder actions, the situation is unlikely to change.



He called on countries with influence to intensify engagement with both Myanmar’s de facto authorities and the Arakan Army to secure humanitarian access, reestablish confidence-building measures, and pursue just and durable solutions for forcibly displaced people of Myanmar.



Drawing lessons from other conflicts, he said: “It is possible, through sustained political engagement and innovative approaches, to alter the trajectory of conflicts that appear to be intractable.”



Grandi concluded with a call for principled and pragmatic action: “We have no other choice if we want to chart a new course for the people of Myanmar — one that is principled, pragmatic, and forward-looking — and if we want to bring a lasting solution to the plight of the Rohingya people.”

“UNHCR stands ready to support. We will continue to work with Member States, regional bodies, civil society, and refugee-led organizations to raise resources and advance protection, resilience, and solutions for all displaced people within and from Myanmar,” he said.