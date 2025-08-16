Saturday, August 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Pakistan monsoon death toll rises to 225 in 48 hours

  • Landslides and washed-out roads hinder aid delivery and rescues
  • Survivors reluctant to relocate due to relatives trapped in debris
File image: Pakistani young girls walk through rain water in Lahore on June 23, 2015. Photo: AFP
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 12:23 PM

The death toll from heavy monsoon rains that have triggered flash floods across northern Pakistan has risen to at least 225 people in the past 48 hours, the disaster authority said Saturday.

The majority of the deaths, 211, were recorded in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Nine more people were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, while five died in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, it said.

Most were killed in flash floods and collapsing houses, while 21 others were injured.

The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for Pakistan's northwest for the next few hours, urging people to take “precautionary measures.”

The provincial government has declared the severely affected mountainous districts of Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra and Battagram disaster-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the provincial rescue agency told AFP that around 2,000 rescue workers were engaged in recovering bodies from the debris and carrying out relief operations in nine affected districts.

“Heavy rainfall, landslides in several areas, and washed-out roads are causing significant challenges in delivering aid, particularly in transporting heavy machinery and ambulances,” Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Rescue agency told AFP.

“Due to road closures in most areas, rescue workers are traveling on foot to conduct operations in remote regions,” he added.

“They are trying to evacuate survivors, but very few people are relocating due to the deaths of their relatives or loved ones being trapped in the debris.”

 

Topics:

PakistanFlood death tollMonsoon Floods
Read More

US toughens terrorism ban of Pakistan’s Baloch separatist fighters

Toll of India Himalayan flood rises to 70

Pakistan’s first trackless electric tram debuts in Lahore

Death of a delta: Pakistan's Indus sinks and shrinks

Pakistan courts sentence dozens from Khan’s party

Will Imran Khan’s sons join nationwide protests?

Latest News

Halim: BNP wants to build a country of communal harmony

Operation in Rajshahi uncovers weapons and explosives-making equipment

Adviser Jahangir: No extortionist will be allowed to stay in the country

Janmashtami: Celebration of love, harmony

Myanmar villagers scavenge for food as hunger bites

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x