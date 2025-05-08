Thursday, May 08, 2025

India warns military attacks will be met with very firm response

  • Pakistan's Prime Minister vowed to retaliate against Indian strikes
  • Jaishankar said India’s response was targeted and measured
File image: Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during the Quad Ministerial Meeting with ministers from the US, Japan, Australia and India, at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo on July 29, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 08 May 2025, 03:05 PM

India warned Thursday any Pakistan military action would be met with "a very, very firm response," a day after New Delhi launched missile strikes in retaliation for an attack it blames on Islamabad.

"Our response was targeted and measured. It (is) not our intention to escalate the situation," Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a speech to his visiting Iranian counterpart.

"However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very, very firm response."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to retaliate after India launched deadly missile strikes on Wednesday morning, with days of gunfire along their border in Kashmir escalating into artillery shelling.

At least 47 deaths have been reported from both sides of the border following Wednesday's violence, including children.

Jaishankar met Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is visiting New Delhi days after visiting Pakistan, as Tehran seeks to mediate between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Araghchi, in a statement on his arrival in India, said that it was "natural that we want to reduce tensions" between India and Pakistan.

"We hope that the parties will exercise restraint to avoid an escalation of tensions in the region," Araghchi said.

 

Topics:

India-Pakistan ConflictKashmir issue
