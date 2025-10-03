Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Indian army chief threatens to wipe Pakistan off the map

  • Army Chief asked troops to stay prepared for operations
  • Air Force confirmed Pakistan lost several fighter jets in May
File image of Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 08:27 PM

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying the country must end state-sponsored terrorism or face threats to its very existence in history and geography.

Speaking at an event in Rajasthan, he cautioned that India would not exercise the restraint it did during Operation Sindoor 1.0 if provoked again. “If Pakistan wants to secure its place in world history and geography, it must stop state-backed terror. We will respond more strongly than we did during Operation Sindoor 1.0 if pushed again,” he said, reports UNB citing India Today. 

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, saw Indian forces carry out strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and inside Pakistan. In retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile strikes over the following days.

General Dwivedi urged troops to remain on standby, hinting at possible future operations. His comments follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warning that Operation Sindoor remains active and future provocations will face stronger retaliation.

Meanwhile, Air Force chief A P Singh revealed for the second time after the august statement that 8–10 Pakistani fighter jets, including F-16s and JF-17s, were destroyed in the May clashes—while dismissing Pakistan’s claims of downing Indian aircraft as “fascinating tales.”

The first time the Indian air chief had claimed that Pakistan’s jets were downed during the four-day escalation, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had dismissed the “implausible” Indian assertions, offering instead to open both countries’ air fleets to independent verification.

“The belated assertions made by the Indian Air Force chief regarding alleged destruction of Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor are as implausible as they are ill-timed,” Khawaja Asif had said in a sharply worded August statement. “It is also ironic how senior Indian military officers are being used as the faces of monumental failure caused by the strategic shortsightedness of Indian politicians,” reports Dawn.

Topics:

India-Pakistan Conflict
Read More

Amit Shah: India will never restore Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan

Pakistan boosts military spending amid India tensions

Pakistan hints at talks with India

India admits losing fighter jets in clash with Pakistan

India-Pakistan crisis deepened by lack of informal diplomacy

India goes on diplomatic offensive after Kashmir attack

Latest News

JU students protest Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla

Marufa’s fiery burst puts her in cricket’s spotlight

Wasa forms body to assess water production, system loss

Pabna set for improved connectivity as officials study new rail link

Prof Yunus at UNGA: Press secretary outlines 6 key achievements

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x