Nations urge restraint in India-Pakistan clash

Deadly clashes between India and Pakistan sparked alarm and calls for restraint from around the world on Wednesday.

The violence was the worst to erupt between the nuclear-armed neighbours and arch-foes in two decades.

Here is a roundup of key reactions:

China: Prioritize peace

"We call on both India and Pakistan to prioritise peace and stability, remain calm and restrained and avoid taking actions that further complicate the situation," China's foreign ministry said.

Trump: Hope it ends very quickly

"It's a shame, we just heard about it," said US President Donald Trump.

"I just hope it ends very quickly," he later added.

US: Defuse situation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "is encouraging India and Pakistan to re-open a channel between their leadership to defuse the situation and prevent further escalation," said US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes, after Rubio spoke with his counterparts from India and Pakistan.

US: Maximum military restraint

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries," said the spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres.

"The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan."

EU: Show restraint

"We do urge both sides to show restraint and take immediate steps towards de-escalation," said foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni.

"The EU recalls the need for a negotiated, agreed and lasting, peaceful solution to the conflict."

France: Exercise restraint

"We understand India's desire to protect itself against the scourge of terrorism, but we obviously call on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint to avoid escalation and, of course, to protect civilians," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, told TF1 television.

The fighting comes two weeks after New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing an attack on the Indian-run side of disputed Kashmir.

Germany's Merz: Deeply worried

"We are deeply worried by last night's clashes between these two nuclear powers," Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Now more than ever ... reason and clear-headedness are required."

UK's Starmer: Serious concern

"Rising tensions between India and Pakistan will be of serious concern for many across Britain," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told parliament. His country is home to many citizens of Indian and Pakistani descent.

"We are engaging urgently with both countries, as well as other international partners, encouraging dialogue, de-escalation and the protection of civilians."

Russia: Prevent further deterioration

Russia's foreign ministry said it was "deeply concerned by the escalation of military confrontation" and called "on the parties to exercise restraint to prevent further deterioration".

It hoped tensions could be "resolved through peaceful, diplomatic means."

Turkiye: Risk of all-out war

"The attack carried out last night by India runs the risk of an all-out war," said a Turkish foreign ministry statement after India's deadly missile strikes.

"We condemn this provocative initiative as well as the attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Afghanistan: Dialogue and diplomacy

The Taliban government in Afghanistan said further escalation was not "in the interest of the region" following the latest clashes.

A foreign ministry statement said Kabul "urges both sides to exercise restraint and resolve their issues through dialogue and diplomacy."