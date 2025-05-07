Wednesday, May 07, 2025

UK says ready to help de-escalation in India, Pakistan clashes

Foreign Office advises British nationals against travel within eight kilometres of India-Pakistan border

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 May 2025, 02:24 PM

The UK is ready to support both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said on Wednesday, following the worst violence between the nuclear-armed arch-foes in two decades.

"Our message would be that we are a friend, a partner to both countries. We stand ready to support both countries. Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do," he told BBC radio.

The Foreign Office advised British nationals against travel within eight kilometres of the India-Pakistan border, within 16 kilometres of the Line of Control -- a heavily fortified zone of high-altitude Himalayan outposts that represents the de facto Kashmir border -- and all travel to the southwestern Balochistan province of Pakistan.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. British nationals should stay up to date with our travel advice and follow the advice of local authorities," it added.

Topics:

India-Pakistan BorderIndia-Pakistan tensions
