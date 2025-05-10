Pakistan warns won't de-escalate as conflict with India spirals

Pakistan has warned it will "not de-escalate" a spiralling conflict with India, and blamed New Delhi for bringing the two nuclear-armed neighbours closer to a full-blown war, with the death toll from days of violence crossing 50.

The South Asian countries have exchanged fire since India launched air strikes on Pakistani territory on Wednesday, saying they were targeting "terrorists" after a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir last month.

On Friday, the third day of tit-for-tat exchanges, the Indian army said it had "repulsed" waves of Pakistani attacks using drones and other munitions overnight, and gave a "befitting reply."

Pakistan's military spokesman denied that Islamabad was carrying out such attacks, and vowed revenge for the initial Indian strikes.

"We will not de-escalate -- with the damages they did on our side, they should take a hit," said Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. "So far, we have been protecting ourselves but they will get an answer in our own timing."

The clashes are the worst between the two countries -- which have fought three full-scale wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947 -- for decades.

Civilians have come under fire on both sides, with Islamabad and New Delhi accusing each other of carrying out unprovoked artillery shelling, and missile and drone strikes.

"Our life is worth nothing. At any time entire families could be wiped out," said Naseer Ahmed Khan, 50, whose village lies near the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the disputed Kashmir region between Pakistan and India. "Our children are not able to sleep and we cannot have a meal in peace."

‘Reckless conduct’

Most of the more than 50 deaths were in Pakistan during Wednesday's air strikes by India, and included children.

On Friday, Pakistani security and government officials said five civilians -- including a two-year-old girl -- were killed by Indian shelling overnight in areas along the heavily militarized LoC. On the other side, a police official said one woman was killed and two men wounded by heavy shelling.

Pakistani military sources said that its forces had shot down 77 Indian drones in the last two days, with debris of many incursions seen by AFP in cities across the country.

An Indian army spokeswoman on Friday spoke of "300 to 400" Pakistani drones being fired, but it was impossible to verify that claim independently.

Pakistan has accused India of fabricating the drone strikes, and early Saturday its military claimed Delhi's forces had bombed their own territory in Amritsar, without providing evidence.

Pakistan's foreign ministry alleged New Delhi's "reckless conduct has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top security officials on Friday, including his national security advisor, defence minister and the chiefs of the armed forces, his office said.

The two countries have fought several wars over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which both claim in full but administer separately.

Disruptions

Armed groups have stepped up operations in Kashmir since 2019, when Modi's Hindu nationalist government revoked its limited autonomy and took the state under direct rule by New Delhi.

Pakistan has rejected claims by India that it was behind last month's attack in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir, when gunmen killed 26 people, mainly male Hindu tourists.

India blamed the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba -- a UN-designated terrorist organization -- for the attack.

The conflict has caused major disruptions to international aviation, with airlines having to cancel flights or use longer routes that do not overfly the India-Pakistan frontier.

India has closed 24 airports, with local media reporting the suspension would remain in place until next week.

The mega Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament was on Friday suspended for a week, while Pakistan suspended its own T20 franchise competition indefinitely, barely a day after relocating it to the United Arab Emirates over the violence.

Mediation offers

World powers have called for both sides to exercise "restraint", with several offering to mediate the dispute.

On Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir in Islamabad, according to a statement.

That meeting came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Indian counterpart in Delhi on Thursday, days after visiting Pakistan.

The International Crisis Group, however, said "foreign powers appear to have been somewhat indifferent" to the prospect of war, despite warnings of possible escalation.

On Friday, Pakistan's military spokesman warned India that further drone or other strikes could lead to "unpredictable" results. "They should know that the escalation ladder is always unpredictable," he said.