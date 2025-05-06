UNSC urges India-Pakistan talks on Kashmir

Pakistan said on Tuesday that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has called on India and Pakistan to reduce tensions and prevent military conflict.

As hostilities between the nuclear-armed rivals surge after a deadly attack on tourists in disputed Kashmir, reports Reuters.

In reference to the council's meeting on Monday in New York, the South Asian country's foreign ministry stated that members were updated on the situation in the region and informed of intelligence indicating an "imminent threat" of action by India.

"They called for dialogue and diplomacy to diffuse tension and avoid military confrontation... and to peacefully resolve issues," per a statement released by the ministry.

A request for comment on the meeting, made by Islamabad, was not immediately answered by India's foreign ministry.

As relations deteriorated following the April 22 attack that killed 26 Hindu tourists, the two sides have strengthened their defenses. India claimed that two of the three alleged attackers were Pakistani nationals and accused Pakistan of being involved.

World powers have called for a cooling of tensions after Islamabad disputed the claim and stated that it is ready to defend itself in the event of an assault.

India announced plans for civil defense drills in multiple states on Tuesday, including evacuation plans and sounding air raid sirens, while Pakistan conducted two missile tests in three days.

At the moment, Pakistan is a Security Council non-permanent member. Although New Delhi has been in discussions with council members prior to Monday's meeting, India is not.

Many members voiced concern that Pakistan's missile launches and nuclear rhetoric were "escalatory" elements, according to an Indian source involved with the conversation.

The insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed that Pakistan's attempts to internationalize the situation also failed. "They were advised to sort out the issues bilaterally with India."

A military conflict that might "easily spin out of control" must be avoided, according to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who said on Monday that "now is the time for maximum restraint, and stepping back from the brink."

Following the incident, the rivals declared a number of actions against one another, ranging from closing their airspace and cutting embassy staff to halting trade and a crucial water pact.

The $350 billion economy of Pakistan, which is still recovering from an economic crisis that nearly drove it to default on its foreign debt commitments in 2023, may be negatively impacted by the impasse, according to rating agency Moody's.

It further stated that increased defense spending may weaken India's finances and delay its fiscal consolidation.

For decades, India and Pakistan have been at odds over Kashmir, and India has repeatedly charged Pakistan with supporting Islamist rebels fighting security forces in its portion of the region. Islamabad refutes the charge.