Kremlin calls for de-escalation in India-Pakistan tensions

  • Russia offered to mediate between India and Pakistan
  • Russian foreign minister spoke with both sides last week
File image: Russias President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of Presidential Council for Culture and Art via at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 25, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 05 May 2025, 06:00 PM

The Kremlin on Monday called for de-escalation between India and Pakistan, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours flare following last month's deadly attack on tourists in the Indian-administered side of the contested Kashmir region.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, sparking a series of heated threats and diplomatic tit-for-tat measures.

"We hope that the parties will be able to take measures (...) that will reduce tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that "we are following with great concern the tense atmosphere that has developed on the border."

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call on Monday that the "particularly privileged partnership" between Moscow and Delhi was "not subject to external influence and continues to develop dynamically in all areas," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Moscow last week said it was ready to mediate after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held calls with both sides last week.

The Pakistan military said on Monday it had conducted a second missile test since the stand-off began.

Russia has historically had close ties to India, dating back to the Soviet Union, and is the country's biggest weapons supplier. 

"India is our strategic partner. Pakistan is also our partner. We value our relations with both Delhi and Islamabad," Peskov said.

 

Topics:

Kashmir CrisisIndia-Pakistan ConflictKashmir issueIndia-ruled KashmirKashmir MilitantsIndia-Russia
