Thursday, April 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

India scraps visas for Pakistanis under Saarc scheme

  • Pakistani citizens in India must leave within 48 hours
  • Decision follows deadly Pahalgam terror attack killing 26 people
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard at the entrance of the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35kms from Amritsar on April 24, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 04:47 PM

In a stern move, the Government of India has announced that Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed entry into India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).

Those currently in India on SVES have been asked to leave the country in 48 hours. The deadly attack claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists who were enjoying vacations in the valley.

The heinous crime with cross-border connections had left the world shocked. The stringent measures were taken following a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was convened to assess the situation in light of the attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media and informed about the "crossborder linkages" of the terror act. He noted that the attack occurred shortly after the peaceful completion of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and during a period of economic progress in the Union Territory.

Among the key measures announced, Misri emphasized that the Saarc Visa Exemption Scheme privileges would no longer apply to Pakistani citizens.

“All SVES visas previously issued to Pakistani nationals are hereby cancelled. Those currently in India under this exemption must exit the country within 48 hours,” he said.

The Saarc Visa Exemption Scheme allows designated individuals from member countries to travel across borders without needing a standard visa.

This includes 24 categories such as parliamentarians, judges, senior officials, journalists, sports professionals, and business leaders.

With this move, India has effectively shut down a longstanding diplomatic channel between the two countries. With this India has signaled a zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism from the Pahalgam attack.

On April 22, 2025, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of at least 28 individuals.

The attackers, reportedly from the militant group, opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran Valley, a popular attraction in the valley. Eyewitnesses mentioned terrifying scenes as the terrorists asked the victims to recite Islamic verses before killing them.

The genocide has been condemned by Indian leaders and the international community. Security forces have initiated a manhunt, and investigations are underway to identify those responsible for this heinous act

Topics:

Kashmir AttackIndia-Pakistan ConflictKashmir issueIndia-ruled KashmirKashmir MilitantsPahalgam terror attack
Read More

Pakistan closes land, air borders to India

India orders Pakistani citizens to leave by April 27

India and Pakistan: A history of division and war

Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan

Kashmiri students threatened in India after attack

India suspends Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan

Latest News

Adviser Jahangir: Italy to support Bangladesh in curbing illegal migration

Rizvi: No sign of democratic aspirations in interim govt’s actions

Prime Bank’s NPAT growth 59% in Q1 2025

Pakistan foreign minister’s Dhaka visit postponed

Ten injured in worker-police clash in Dhamrai

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x