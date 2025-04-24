India scraps visas for Pakistanis under Saarc scheme

In a stern move, the Government of India has announced that Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed entry into India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).

Those currently in India on SVES have been asked to leave the country in 48 hours. The deadly attack claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists who were enjoying vacations in the valley.

The heinous crime with cross-border connections had left the world shocked. The stringent measures were taken following a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was convened to assess the situation in light of the attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media and informed about the "crossborder linkages" of the terror act. He noted that the attack occurred shortly after the peaceful completion of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and during a period of economic progress in the Union Territory.

Among the key measures announced, Misri emphasized that the Saarc Visa Exemption Scheme privileges would no longer apply to Pakistani citizens.

“All SVES visas previously issued to Pakistani nationals are hereby cancelled. Those currently in India under this exemption must exit the country within 48 hours,” he said.

The Saarc Visa Exemption Scheme allows designated individuals from member countries to travel across borders without needing a standard visa.

This includes 24 categories such as parliamentarians, judges, senior officials, journalists, sports professionals, and business leaders.

With this move, India has effectively shut down a longstanding diplomatic channel between the two countries. With this India has signaled a zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism from the Pahalgam attack.

On April 22, 2025, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of at least 28 individuals.

The attackers, reportedly from the militant group, opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran Valley, a popular attraction in the valley. Eyewitnesses mentioned terrifying scenes as the terrorists asked the victims to recite Islamic verses before killing them.

The genocide has been condemned by Indian leaders and the international community. Security forces have initiated a manhunt, and investigations are underway to identify those responsible for this heinous act