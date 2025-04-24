Modi vows to pursue Kashmir attackers to ends of the Earth

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed on Thursday to punish all those responsible for the worst attack on civilians in contested Muslim-majority Kashmir for a quarter of a century.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting "cross-border terrorism" after the killing of 26 men in the tourist hotpot of Pahalgam on Tuesday, plunging relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours to their lowest level in years.

"I say to the whole world: India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer," he said in his first speech since the attack in the Himalayan region. "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth."

Modi, who was speaking in Bihar state to launch development projects, first led two minutes of silence in memory of those killed, who were all Indian, except one Nepali.

Pakistan, which denies any role in the Pahalgam attack, held a rare national security meeting on Thursday after New Delhi issued a raft of punitive diplomatic measures.

That included suspending a water-sharing treaty, the closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan and downgrading diplomatic ties.

But the measures are largely symbolic, and some fear New Delhi's diplomatic moves may just be an opening salvo -- with the potential risk of military action.

‘Break the backbone’

"I say this unequivocally: whoever has carried out this attack, and the ones who devised it, will be made to pay beyond their imagination," Modi said, speaking in Hindi in front of a large crowd.

"They will certainly pay. Whatever little land these terrorists have, it's time to reduce it to dust. The willpower of 1.4 billion Indians will break the backbone of these terrorists."

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, with both claiming the high-altitude territory in full but governing separate portions of it.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

This week's shooting marked a dramatic shift with the targeting of civilians, rather than smaller-scale attacks against Indian security forces, which are more common. Modi finished his speech with rare comments in English, addressing an audience abroad.

"Terrorism will not go unpunished," he said. "Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done."

Indian security forces have launched a vast manhunt for the attackers, with large numbers of people detained in the operation.

Police have offered a $23,500 bounty for several men, who they say are members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, designated by the United Nations as a terrorist organization.

A soldier was killed on Thursday in clashes with gunmen at Basantgarh in Kashmir, the Indian army said.

‘Heartbroken and shocked’

But Kashmir's main city of Srinagar appeared calm on Thursday, with residents expressing shock at the attack -- that has hit the region's key tourist industry hard -- and fear of what is to come.

"Everyone I have spoken to is heartbroken and shocked," said Siddhi Wahid, a Kashmiri historian and political commentator.

Tuesday's assault occurred as tourists enjoyed tranquil mountain views at the popular site at Pahalgam, when gunmen burst out of forests and raked crowds with automatic weapons.

Survivors of the Pahalgam attack said the gunmen targeted men, and spared those who could give the Islamic declaration of faith, Indian media reported.

The attack has enraged Hindu nationalist groups, and students from Kashmir at institutions across India have reported experiencing harassment and intimidation.

"It is a deliberate and targeted campaign of hate and vilification against students from a particular region and identity," Jammu and Kashmir Students Association convenor Nasir Khuehami said.